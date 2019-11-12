UK gig economy insurtech granted own licence

Zego offers a range of policies from minute-by-minute insurance to annual cover, with pricing based on usage data from vehicles

Zego has become the first ever UK insurtech to be awarded its own insurance licence.

Backed by reinsurers, including Swiss Re, the start-up, which was founded in 2016, provides what it calls 'flexible insurance for the gig economy'.

In recent years, Zego has expanded its B2B offering to cater to for the emergence of mobility services, such as ride hailing, ride sharing, car rental and scooter sharing. It offers a range of policies from minute-by-minute insurance to annual cover, with pricing based on usage data from vehicles.

In June, Zego raised $42m in a funding round and currently operates in five countries, with plans to expand further across Europe and continue growing its workforce in the coming months.

Sten Saar, CEO and co-founder of Zego, said: "This is a huge milestone for Zego and a clear signal that we are here to stay. The licence is also an essential ingredient in our mission to transform the insurance sector, by creating flexible policies which better reflect risk and truly cater to the fast-evolving world of mobility.

"We have already started selling our own products but will continue to partner with other insurance companies, with this collaboration still a crucial part of our business model."

Simon Welton, market head P&C UK & Ireland at Swiss Re, added: "Swiss Re is very pleased to have been able to support Zego with our risk knowledge and reinsurance capacity. We have been impressed by Zego's innovative and passionate approach to creating new insurance products which meet the changing needs of customers. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future and supporting their growth plans."