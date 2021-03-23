Business Protection - A Call to Action

'It has been encouraging to see more providers talking about business protection'

Business Protection - A Call to Action
  • Ron Wheatcroft
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Swiss Re technical manager, Ron Wheatcroft, makes the case for greater action in ensuring businesses are covered with the right protection products

Business protection insurance - what does that actually mean? Many businesses depend on key individuals who can't be replaced easily. Their absence because of long-term sickness, a serious accident or even death, will have a big impact on business revenues and profits. Without a cash injection, the business may have to stop trading, thereby halting the salaries and workplace benefits which come with them. Business protection policies can provide this cash injection and also be used to repay...

To continue reading...

More on Business