What a market study means for protection

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, speaks to Mark Townsend, CEO, Reassured, about how the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) protection market study will impact the sector.
The announcement of the FCA's market study into protection served as the first time the regulator has turned its sights on our industry in many years. We have historically been looked at alongside general insurance (GI) and other regulated industries. The study has three main focus points: commission structures, product value and market competition. It will take place over the coming months, the FCA continues to speak to those in the value chain to understand how the industry is tackling these three challenges. Whilst the study was welcomed by much of the industry, with many highlight...
