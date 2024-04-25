The Rising Stars of Protection: Unum's Simonia Azavedo

Simonia joined Unum in December 2021, having previously worked in the general insurance market in Asia. Chris McDermott, claims manager, Unum UK, said: "Simonia has excelled since joining Unum as a claims assessor within her group income protection team. She consistently receives exceptional feedback from her clients and does so through her own hard work, ensuring that she puts customers at the heart of everything that she does daily. I look forward to seeing her ongoing progression within the company." COVER spoke to Simonia about her previous experience in the general insurance mark...