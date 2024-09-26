GI provider launches IP product

Berkeley Alexander joins the market

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

General insurance provider, Berkeley Alexander, has launched its SafeGuard product, which aims to provide personal accident, income protection (IP) or mortgage and rent protection.

The product, according to the provider, will consist of three modules: personal accident, which pays a lump sum in case of injury; mortgage or rent protection, a monthly benefit relative to the costs of mortgage or rent payments; and IP, which includes four levels of cover based on income. The provider said that it has designed the product to be modular, to allow advisers to best meet the needs of their clients on an individual basis. Sales of accident-only income protection have risen, according to National Friendly, which saw 23% more sales of the product year-on-year in July 2024. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Labour party conference: Streeting pledges radical change

Professional skills: Prioritisation

More on Insurer

UPDATE: Beagle Street to join the intermediary space in 2025
Insurer

UPDATE: Beagle Street to join the intermediary space in 2025

Development of a new proposition

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 September 2024 • 3 min read
PDG launches IP claims guide
Insurer

PDG launches IP claims guide

Stress claims focus

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 September 2024 • 2 min read
AXA Health adds two directors
Insurer

AXA Health adds two directors

Joining executive committee

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 September 2024 • 2 min read