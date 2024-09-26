GI provider launches IP product

General insurance provider, Berkeley Alexander, has launched its SafeGuard product, which aims to provide personal accident, income protection (IP) or mortgage and rent protection.
The product, according to the provider, will consist of three modules: personal accident, which pays a lump sum in case of injury; mortgage or rent protection, a monthly benefit relative to the costs of mortgage or rent payments; and IP, which includes four levels of cover based on income. The provider said that it has designed the product to be modular, to allow advisers to best meet the needs of their clients on an individual basis. Sales of accident-only income protection have risen, according to National Friendly, which saw 23% more sales of the product year-on-year in July 2024. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.