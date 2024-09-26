GI provider launches IP product

The product, according to the provider, will consist of three modules: personal accident, which pays a lump sum in case of injury; mortgage or rent protection, a monthly benefit relative to the costs of mortgage or rent payments; and IP, which includes four levels of cover based on income. The provider said that it has designed the product to be modular, to allow advisers to best meet the needs of their clients on an individual basis. Sales of accident-only income protection have risen, according to National Friendly, which saw 23% more sales of the product year-on-year in July 2024. ...