LifeSearch provides BIBA members with protection referrals

The scheme will allow brokers, on an introducer basis, to provide protection cover including mortgage, family, income and critical illness, along with key person, shareholder, business loan, relevant life protection, group life, group critical illness and executive income protection.

BIBA's general insurance brokers will be supported by LifeSearch through a BIBA advice helpline, education and learning on the protection market, retention and early warning cancellation systems, and a review service to ensure customer plans keep pace with lifestyle.

In turn, will be advised and supported throughout the process by a dedicated, specialist team to ensure customer continuity, as well as "delivering great customer outcomes as quickly and seamlessly as possible," said the association.

The partnership with LifeSearch follows BIBA's commitment to protection signposting as a core part of its 2021 manifesto, Resilience.

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at BIBA, described the collaboration as a "step in a new direction" for the organisation's approach to offering protection access to its general insurance members,

"It's an opportunity for BIBA brokers to support their clients with expertise and access specialist products from a complex sector of the market," Hallam commented.

Tom Price, chief partnerships office at LifeSearch, said: "This is a great solution for any BIBA member who is looking to grow their business but doesn't have time to learn about protection insurance.

"Historically, many brokers may have asked customers to look elsewhere for protection but now there is a simple, tried and tested process to allow those firms to grow their revenue while also protecting their customer."