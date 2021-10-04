LifeSearch provides BIBA members with protection referrals

New GI referral scheme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 October 2021 • 1 min read
LifeSearch provides BIBA members with protection referrals

Members of the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) will be gain access to personal and business protection cover for their clients through LifeSearch.

The scheme will allow brokers, on an introducer basis, to provide protection cover including mortgage, family, income and critical illness, along with key person, shareholder, business loan, relevant life protection, group life, group critical illness and executive income protection.

BIBA's general insurance brokers will be supported by LifeSearch through a BIBA advice helpline, education and learning on the protection market, retention and early warning cancellation systems, and a review service to ensure customer plans keep pace with lifestyle.

In turn, will be advised and supported throughout the process by a dedicated, specialist team to ensure customer continuity, as well as "delivering great customer outcomes as quickly and seamlessly as possible," said the association.

The partnership with LifeSearch follows BIBA's commitment to protection signposting as a core part of its 2021 manifesto, Resilience.

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at BIBA, described the collaboration as a "step in a new direction" for the organisation's approach to offering protection access to its general insurance members,

"It's an opportunity for BIBA brokers to support their clients with expertise and access specialist products from a complex sector of the market," Hallam commented.

Tom Price, chief partnerships office at LifeSearch, said: "This is a great solution for any BIBA member who is looking to grow their business but doesn't have time to learn about protection insurance.

"Historically, many brokers may have asked customers to look elsewhere for protection but now there is a simple, tried and tested process to allow those firms to grow their revenue while also protecting their customer."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Protection & Covid-19: How are insurers adapting their underwriting and claims strategy?

Protection Distributor's Group adds three new members

More on Employee Benefits

Protection & Covid-19: How are insurers adapting their underwriting and claims strategy?
Underwriting

Protection & Covid-19: How are insurers adapting their underwriting and claims strategy?

Five key questions

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 October 2021 • 7 min read
IamINSURED to launch new D2C life insurance platform
Adviser / Broking

IamINSURED to launch new D2C life insurance platform

Alongside advised model

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 October 2021 • 1 min read
Vita partners with Principality Building Society on access to protection
Individual Protection

Vita partners with Principality Building Society on access to protection

Partnership strengthens its protection advice

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 01 October 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read