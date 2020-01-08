Uinsure makes three top appointments

Brionie Hemingway joins as CGO alongside risk consultant and head of digital optimisation

Previously of PwC London and Deloitte North, Brionie Hemmingway, who joins as chief governance officer (CGO), has more than 20 years of experience in risk and regulation.

"I'm really excited to be joining Uinsure, the business has made significant waves with its disrupting technology and features - really changing the dated methods the general insurance (GI) industry has been used to for too long - it's fantastic to be a part of this revolution," she said.

Simon Taylor, Uinsure CEO, added: "It's brilliant to welcome Brionie to Uinsure, she has a wealth of experience in risk and regulation, and is a valuable asset to our management team; Brionie's expert knowledge will be instrumental in Uinsure's continuous success story."

Risk consultant

Meanwhile, Lynda Blackwell, who worked for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for 16 years as a mortgage policy manager, has joined the firm as a risk consultant,

"The tech developments that Uinsure are making have made the decision to join the team easy," she said. "The growth they have demonstrated in 2019 alone showcases the impact they are having on the mortgage market and I am delighted to join as we move into 2020."

Simon Taylor commented: "The latest appointment of Lynda is a fantastic opportunity for Uinsure as she has great experience within risk and compliance and will certainly add substantial knowledge to the team. Uinsure has set out a clear mission for 2020 and Lynda's support will enable us to make huge strides in achieving this."

Innovation

Cameron Parsons, who joins the team as head of digital optimisation, will work closely with Uinsure's integration partners to innovate the end-to-end process for both advisers and clients.

Uinsure's chief innovation officer, David Smith, said: "Cameron joining Uinsure demonstrates our real intent to innovate the mortgage market with exciting developments, including digital optimisation and I am certain that he will support us effectively in achieving this. We have huge ambitions and as we continue to grow, will continue to build our team with high calibre appointments. It's great to see Uinsure is now recognized as the market leading tech GI provider."