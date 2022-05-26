Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences

A great deal of column inches have already been devoted to the FCA paper on Consumer Duty, and we haven't even had the final regulations. In practise I don't think we've seen anything yet and while my thoughts here are adding to the column inches, I make no apology - after all you can always stop reading. Now normally when a consultation paper is issued the industry undertakes a collective intake of breath, looks at all the issues and responds without any real belief they will be listened too,...