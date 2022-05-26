Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences

"You cannot argue that the introduction of Consumer Duty isn’t the right direction of travel."

4 min read
Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences

SJP's protection expert, Tony Müdd, writes that the introduction of the Consumer Duty could, and should, spell the end of loaded premiums in protection, even if not by design.

A great deal of column inches have already been devoted to the FCA paper on Consumer Duty, and we haven't even had the final regulations. In practise I don't think we've seen anything yet and while my thoughts here are adding to the column inches, I make no apology - after all you can always stop reading. Now normally when a consultation paper is issued the industry undertakes a collective intake of breath, looks at all the issues and responds without any real belief they will be listened too,...

