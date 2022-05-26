St. James' Place Wealth Management

Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences

Regulation

"You cannot argue that the introduction of Consumer Duty isn’t the right direction of travel."

clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read
National Insurance increases could provide further impetus to income protection sales

Income Protection

"The increases in NI make the potential savings greater"

clock 22 April 2022 • 4 min read
'Industry Experts' suggest Long Term Care Insurance is unworkable

Long Term Care

"What we need is a policy that is simple and that customers can understand"

clock 05 April 2022 • 6 min read
