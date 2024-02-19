Rebroking protection under Consumer Duty

An extension of the advice process

clock • 3 min read

Tony Müdd, divisional director, development and technical consultancy, St. James's Place Wealth Management, analyses how rebroking could become a core competency for advisers under Consumer Duty.

In the run up to 31 July 2023, there were more articles on the Consumer Duty than you could shake a stick at. In truth, most trotted out the same stuff: a sea change in attitude, the need for all to fully embrace a cultural shift, it was a license to print money for consultancy firms, the list goes on. Now we are in the thick of it: witnessing the application of PS22/9 and the practical implications of the changes most of us have had to make to almost all aspects of how we operate: including advice. One of the more controversial protection advice issues, with divergent views between dist...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Adviser / Broking

'Be bold, think laterally and seek mentorship to climb the career ladder into leadership roles'
Adviser / Broking

'Be bold, think laterally and seek mentorship to climb the career ladder into leadership roles'

Tips on how to climb the career ladder

Louise Colley
clock 08 March 2024 • 4 min read
Reputation is key to clients when selecting an adviser
Adviser / Broking

Reputation is key to clients when selecting an adviser

Reputation was more important to women

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 07 March 2024 • 2 min read
SimplyBiz launches online adviser academy for members
Adviser / Broking

SimplyBiz launches online adviser academy for members

Partnership with Competent Adviser

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 February 2024 • 1 min read