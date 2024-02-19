Rebroking protection under Consumer Duty

Tony Müdd, divisional director, development and technical consultancy, St. James's Place Wealth Management, analyses how rebroking could become a core competency for advisers under Consumer Duty.
In the run up to 31 July 2023, there were more articles on the Consumer Duty than you could shake a stick at. In truth, most trotted out the same stuff: a sea change in attitude, the need for all to fully embrace a cultural shift, it was a license to print money for consultancy firms, the list goes on. Now we are in the thick of it: witnessing the application of PS22/9 and the practical implications of the changes most of us have had to make to almost all aspects of how we operate: including advice. One of the more controversial protection advice issues, with divergent views between dist...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.