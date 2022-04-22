National Insurance increases could provide further impetus to income protection sales

"The increases in NI make the potential savings greater"

National Insurance increases could provide further impetus to income protection sales

SJP's protection expert, Tony Müdd, reviews what the incoming National Insurance changes mean for advisers when considering implementing Income Protection Plan (IPP) or Executive Income Plan (EIP) for clients.

There will be circumstances when an adviser, looking to put income protection in place for their client, has the option of establishing either a personally funded Income Protection Plan (IPP) or a corporately funded Executive Income Plan (EIP). Even before this April's changes in Employee and Employer National Insurance (NI) contributions, comparing the relative merits of each option favoured EIPs, at least from a tax perspective. The increases in NI make the potential savings greater still...

