Tony Mudd: Loaded premiums - Not on my watch

I am a great believer in the idiom you get what you pay for. Whether paying a little more for a better-quality product, or a product that is delivered to your front door, or a product that will last longer, or a product that is wrapped around a better customer experience. All are examples of a well-established principle that everybody understands and accepts. Or do they? The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) product governance rules, which came into effect on 1 October this year, are designed...