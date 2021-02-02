Rose St Louis named protection director for Lloyds Banking Group

She will lead and develop Lloyds Banking Group and Scottish Widows’ protection business

Rose St Louis will join Lloyds Banking Group on 15 March to replace Gary Burchett who is retiring later this year.

With over 20 years' experience, previously she was insurance director for KPMG and before that worked at Zurich where she started in 2015. She started her career as a financial advisers before working with - and for - distributors, insurers and technology providers. She was also heavily involved with the launch of the Women in Protection Network.

Craig Thornton, general insurance, protection and investments director at Lloyds Banking Group, said: "Rose's experience across the insurance value chain has given her a comprehensive understanding of both customer needs and the issues intermediaries encounter. She is ideally suited to developing propositions which address their needs and drive industry best practice.

"Rose is a leading figure in the UK protection market and is recognised for her award-winning, inclusive approach to customer delivery, and I couldn't be happier that she's going to be leading our protection team.

"I'd like to thank Gary for all of his hard work which has been invaluable in helping us strengthen and grow our presence in the protection market, and I'm pleased that his planned retirement later this year will enable him to work alongside Rose for a period."

Rose St Louis said: "I am delighted to be joining the Lloyds team at a time when protection is a priority. This role gives me the opportunity to focus on the area of financial services about which I am most passionate, while growing the Scottish Widows protection business and building on the solid foundations created by Gary Burchett and the team.

"Working together we plan to go from strength to strength creating financial resilience for more customers, and continue to develop initiatives which will help bridge the UK's protection gap."