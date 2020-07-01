Lloyds Banking Group
The conversation gap
We need an environment of transparency and openness, argues Helen Dick of Scottish Widows
Aon extends employee PMI scheme to cover gender dysphoria
Scheme administered by Bupa includes consultations, mental health support as well as surgical procedures following 'significant rise' in gender dysphoria diagnoses in UK
Scottish Widows appoints Gary Burchett as protection director
He fills the role previously held by Jackie Leiper
Scottish Widows pays over £190m life and CI claims
Scottish Widows has published its individual direct protection claims stats, which show that over £190 million was paid out in life and critical illness claims in 2014.
Govt sells further £500m Lloyds shares
The government has sold a further £500m of Lloyds Banking Group shares through a trading plan launched in December, taking the total amount of money recovered for the taxpayer from the bank to just under £8bn.
Lloyds Banking Group to cut protection sales
Lloyds Banking Group is cutting its standalone protection advice service available via its bank branches due to a 'lack of demand.'
Lloyds plans to float TSB in June
Lloyds Banking Group has outlined plans to float around a quarter of TSB this summer in its quarterly management statement.
Lloyds Banking group PPI bill rises by another £1.8bn
Lloyds Banking Group says it is increasing its provision for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) by another £1.8bn, bringing the total to nearly £10bn.
Secret sting uncovers Lloyds PPI complaint failings
Lloyds Banking Group has admitted to failings in its handling of payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints, following an undercover investigation.
Osborne agrees to sell taxpayer stakes in RBS and Lloyds - reports
George Osborne has started the sale process of the taxpayer stake in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Lloyds, within hours of both banks getting approval from regulators over their capital strength.
Lloyds launches money tips for dementia sufferers
Lloyds Banking Group has launched a set of money management tips for people with dementia and their carers.
Lloyds Banking Group hit with further £4.3m PPI fine
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has fined three Lloyds Banking Group firms £4.3m for system failings, that resulted in up to 140,000 customers receiving delayed payment protection insurance (PPI) redress.
Lloyds to set aside additional £1bn for PPI compensation
Lloyds Banking Group has earmarked a further £1bn to pay customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance.
Scottish Widows mulls group risk entry
Scottish Widows is considering moving into the group risk market.
Lloyds Bank makes further PPI payments of £375m
Lloyds Bank has announced that its payment protection insurance misselling has cost it a further £375m.
Scottish Widows eyes protection market return
Scottish Widows has revealed it is examining the possibility of re-entering the IFA protection market.
Blog: Where insurers can help corporate health
Speak up when leader's leave of absence risks rumour disease, says Kay Williamson
Top PPI mis-sellers face £55m costs
The ten worst offending payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling firms could face costs of over £55m to enable regulators to deal with the problem.
Planet Insurance - Simple products
Last year the government launched its consultation on simple financial products and a summary of responses has now been published.
Blog: Protection 'mis-selling' - here we go again!
It is perhaps not a little ironic that on the eve of deadline day for three major banking groups to resolve their pre-judicial review payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints, another possible ‘protection' mis-selling scandal is uncovered.
Advisers buck trend of falling IP sales - Swiss Re
Income protection (IP) sales have continued to slide despite an overall rise in the volume of term assurance products sold, according to Swiss Re.
Lloyds sets aside £3.2bn for PPI claims
Bailed-out Lloyds Banking Group has made a £3.2bn provision for the cost of mis-selling payment protection insurance (PPI), driving the bank to a loss in Q1.
Banks' poor power of attorney knowledge 'causing LTC chaos'
Poor knowledge of the system of lasting powers of attorney (LPA) has left many pensioners seeking long-term care facing delays and other problems, solicitors say.
Planet Insurance
In September the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) published company specific complaints data for the first time while the ABI has published company aggregated data.