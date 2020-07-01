Lloyds Banking Group

Govt sells further £500m Lloyds shares
The government has sold a further £500m of Lloyds Banking Group shares through a trading plan launched in December, taking the total amount of money recovered for the taxpayer from the bank to just under £8bn.

Blog: Protection 'mis-selling' - here we go again!
It is perhaps not a little ironic that on the eve of deadline day for three major banking groups to resolve their pre-judicial review payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints, another possible ‘protection' mis-selling scandal is uncovered.

Planet Insurance

In September the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) published company specific complaints data for the first time while the ABI has published company aggregated data.