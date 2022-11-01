The 25 Champions of Protection: Rose St Louis

Rose St Louis joined Lloyds Banking Group in March 2021 as a protection director responsible for leading LBGs protection business across the intermediary, retail & digital channels. Rose has over 25 years' experience in the financial services industry in a diverse range of roles from insurance to wealth management. Her background as a financial adviser for 10 years has given her real customer insight. Equally working with and for insurers, technology providers, intermediaries and consultants, she has great knowledge of the end-to-end insurance value chain. Rose is a leading figure ...