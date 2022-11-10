In this month's episode, John and Hemma talk to a number of speakers from the 2022 Summit about how the protection industry can evolve and embrace positive change, including: Keynote speaker and consumer champion, Martin Newman Katya Maclean, chief executive of Guardian Zanele Sibanda, head of internal markets at Towergate Health & Protection Setul Mehta, head of business development at The Openwork Partnership Amit Mistry, protection proposition manager at Lloyds Banking Group Andrew Wibberley, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force And more.