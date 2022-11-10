The October episode of The COVER Review is now live for members to watch, featuring a range of interviews from this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.
In this month's episode, John and Hemma talk to a number of speakers from the 2022 Summit about how the protection industry can evolve and embrace positive change, including: Keynote speaker and consumer champion, Martin Newman Katya Maclean, chief executive of Guardian Zanele Sibanda, head of internal markets at Towergate Health & Protection Setul Mehta, head of business development at The Openwork Partnership Amit Mistry, protection proposition manager at Lloyds Banking Group Andrew Wibberley, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force And more.
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.