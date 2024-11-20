Two senior hires for SBG

Catherine Darroue will take the role of marketing and brand director; and Rebecca Luter has been appointed as HR director. Darroue, who will assume her role from 2 December, 2024, will join from Aetna International where she held the role of global head of marketing, proposition and corporate communications for seven years Luter will bring 19 years' experience in financial services when she joins in January 2025. She has previously held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group, most recently as HR Director. Richard Harrison, chief executive officer, Sesame Bankhall Group, said: "Delive...