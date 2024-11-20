Two senior hires for SBG

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has announced two new senior hires, the company said its additions are to drive the development and growth of the business.
Catherine Darroue will take the role of marketing and brand director; and Rebecca Luter has been appointed as HR director. Darroue, who will assume her role from 2 December, 2024, will join from Aetna International where she held the role of global head of marketing, proposition and corporate communications for seven years Luter will bring 19 years' experience in financial services when she joins in January 2025. She has previously held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group, most recently as HR Director. Richard Harrison, chief executive officer, Sesame Bankhall Group, said: "Delive...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.