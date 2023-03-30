Amit Mistry: Advocating the variety of protection

He may have some way to go before he reaches the top of the protection pyramid, but Amit Mistry's journey from Lloyds Banking Group's Insurance, Pensions & Investments graduate scheme to the role of protection propositions manager with Scottish Widows is one that highlights how the protection industry is capable of developing and nurturing talent. The protection space has, by its own admission often struggled to attract the best and brightest young talent, but as Mistry's own experiences demonstrate, there are systems in place that ensure the industry can stand out from other areas of th...