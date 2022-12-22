The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022

Canada Life exits individual protection market In November, Canada Life announced its immediate withdrawal from the UK's individual term life market, confirming that it was closing its UK onshore business and will no longer accept application for fixed term life assurance and life assurance plus critical illness products. The move was described as a "disappointing" development for the industry. PM Liz Truss pledges to reverse national insurance increase Just one of the many stories Liz Truss generated in her 44-day tenure as prime minister, although many others were far more dr...