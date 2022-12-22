The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022

The most-read news stories of this year

John Brazier
clock • 7 min read

From proposition extensions and market departures to regulatory expectations and claims fraudsters, these were the 20 most popular news stories among COVER members during 2022.

Canada Life exits individual protection market In November, Canada Life announced its immediate withdrawal from the UK's individual term life market, confirming that it was closing its UK onshore business and will no longer accept application for fixed term life assurance and life assurance plus critical illness products. The move was described as a "disappointing" development for the industry. PM Liz Truss pledges to reverse national insurance increase Just one of the many stories Liz Truss generated in her 44-day tenure as prime minister, although many others were far more dr...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?

The year in protection: Industry views on a challenging 12 months

More on Individual Protection

Happy Christmas!
Individual Protection

Happy Christmas from Cover!

Best wishes for 2023

Katrina Lloyd
clock 22 December 2022 • 1 min read
Adviser business impact
Individual Protection

Two thirds of protection advisers report cost-of-living hit to business

Rising living costs impact market

Laura Miller
clock 21 December 2022 • 2 min read
Ian Sawyer
Individual Protection

Accident, Sickness and Unemployment cover - past, present and future

Significant shifts in usage and design

Ian Sawyer
clock 21 December 2022 • 6 min read