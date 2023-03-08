International Women's Day 2023: The ethnic gap in female diversity

On International Women’s Day 2023, Jaskeet Briah speaks to experts in the protection and mortgage sectors who highlight that although the industry has made strides in gender diversity, there remains a lack of equal value in the voices of ethnic minorities.
Overall, the protection space has been praised for championing diversity and inclusion (D&I), particularly when it comes to younger advisers, and events such as the Women in Protection Network conference have been commended for raising the profile of women in the industry. "I see a more diverse line up at conferences on panels and among keynote speakers. In the past, it was not uncommon for there to be no women at all, or just a female host, but now women compellingly take the stage from a position of expertise holding their own," says Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widow...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.