International Women's Day 2023: The ethnic gap in female diversity

Overall, the protection space has been praised for championing diversity and inclusion (D&I), particularly when it comes to younger advisers, and events such as the Women in Protection Network conference have been commended for raising the profile of women in the industry. "I see a more diverse line up at conferences on panels and among keynote speakers. In the past, it was not uncommon for there to be no women at all, or just a female host, but now women compellingly take the stage from a position of expertise holding their own," says Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widow...