Chirantan Barua appointed Scottish Widows CEO

Succeeds Antonio Lorenzo

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Chirantan Barua appointed Scottish Widows CEO

Lloyds Banking Group has announced Chirantan Barua as the new chief executive of Scottish Widows, succeeding Antonio Lorenzo who retires in 2023 after seven years at the helm.

Barua will also become chief executive of Lloyds insurance, pensions and investments business unit.

He joins Scottish Widows from HSBC, where he held the role of global head of strategy. Prior to HSBC, Barua was a partner at McKinsey & Company situated within the financial services practice, and a managing director at Sanford C Bernstein.

Commenting on his successor, Lorenzo, said: "Chira is joining a great team at Lloyds and Scottish Widows, with exciting growth plans and a clear purpose, and I wish him all the best.

"I'm hugely proud to have been part of the story of this business and will be watching the next part of the journey with great interest."

Scott Wheway, chairman of Scottish Widows added that Barua's appointment will ensure Scottish Widows continues to "grow and support customers as a core part of Lloyds Banking Group."

Charlie Nunn, group chief executive at Lloyds Banking Group, commented: "Chira has a wealth of financial services experience and I'm delighted that he has agreed to join Lloyds and help us build a better future for our customers."

 

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Simplyhealth launches £60m venture capital fund

WPA rolls out new features on Health App

More on Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Absence from work a financial concern for 25-44 year olds
Cost of Living

Absence from work a financial concern for 25-44 year olds

LV= report finds

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 November 2022 • 2 min read
The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read