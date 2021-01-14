MetLife launches simplified income protection policy

Pays homeowners, unable to work due to accident or illness, a monthly benefit to cover mortgage repayments

A new income protection offering from MetLife is now available via a select panel of intermediaries that covers some or all mortgage payments - up to a maximum of £1,500 per month - for up to 12 or 24 months. Known as MortgageSafe and available to new or old homeowners, there are three levels of cover to choose from. There is no medical underwriting for policyholders looking for accident cover only, while those who want to protect against both accident and illness will be required to undertake...