Aviva appoints AIG's Adam Winslow into new CEO role

Adam Winslow will join the group executive committee and report to Amanda Blanc

AIG's CEO for life insurance has been appointed by Aviva as CEO of international, a new role created by the insurer.

From January, Adam Winslow will be responsible for Aviva's international business in continental Europe and Asia. Before serving as AIG Life CEO and several CEO roles at AIG, he was also formerly director of partnerships and director of retail at Aviva UK. Phil Willcock replaced Winslow as CEO of AIG Life last year, and reports to him.

Chris Wei, Aviva's executive chairman for Asia, has decided to leave the company and will continue with Aviva until the end of June 2021.

Amanda Blanc, Aviva CEO, said: "I am determined to change Aviva and unlock value. This requires the strongest possible leadership team. Adam Winslow will bring focus and decisiveness as we manage our businesses in continental Europe and Asia for long-term shareholder value.

"I'd like to thank Chris Wei for his leadership of our Asian business over the last six years. Chris has been invaluable in our strategic review of Asia and will be leaving Aviva next year following the successful divestment of our Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong businesses. Chris leaves with our huge thanks and best wishes for the future."