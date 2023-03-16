Spring Budget 23: Industry reaction

While the majority of attention from the Spring Budget was focused on significant changes to pensions savings - which will in turn impact on group life protection schemes - other changes relating to the protection and health insurance sector were also unveiled during Jeremy Hunt's budget.

The removal of the lifetime allowance (LTA) on pensions savings formed a key part of the government's efforts to entice more people back to work, however David Williams, head of group risk at Towergate Health & Protection, said the move will have little impact on people who are out of work due to sickness.

"The government think they'll solve the employee shortage by scrapping the pension lifetime allowance to encourage people back into work. Spoiler: the current LTA only impacts the wealthiest so removing it will do very little to change the workforce shortage except in some very niche positions," he commented.

"Sick employees are surely much easier to get back into work than retired employees. The removal of the LTA will rightly be seen as a positive step in the world of pensions and life assurance taxation, but will have little impact on the 2.5 million people inactive due to illness."

Williams said it was "pleasing" to see recognition from the government on the benefits of employer-led Occupational Health services, more needs to be done to support employees maintain their physical and mental health.

"Providing employee benefits for the masses has a better impact than tax breaks for a select few, and we'd encourage employers to look at these if they want to retain their workforce and be seen as an employer of choice," he added.

Lack of clarity

Others also said the budget did not go far enough to address the root causes of illness-related work absences, particularly where it concerned the expansion of an Occupation Health subsidy scheme for SMEs, while separate consultations on options for incentivising greater take-up of occupational health provision through the tax system will also be launched.

"We welcome the concept of subsidies for SMEs that purchase occupational health benefits for staff as we feel it is the right thing to do to help encourage firms to support their staff and ease the burden on the NHS," commented Clare Lusted, head of product proposition at Unum UK.

"However, we would challenge the Government to describe what they perceive as ‘occupational health' as this feels too narrowly defined at the moment."

Lusted urged the government to widen its definition of OH to better incentivise SMEs to "invest in their employees." Meanwhile, Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at Legal & General Group Protection, highlighted that the government's own current definitions of OH may already fall under group protection coverage.

"In terms of what the government means by OH, if the definition of OH in "Health is everyone's business" is to be followed, this suggests a much wider remit than a traditional/pure OH practitioner role, encompassing ‘…advice on return-to-work and reasonable adjustments, vocational rehabilitation, case management, biopsychosocial (whole person) approaches, health and wellbeing services and signposting to services that treat specific conditions'," she said.

"Many SMEs and businesses in general might already have access to all these specialisms through the Group Income Protection cover they have in place."

IPT calls ignored

In the run-up to the budget announcement, several industry bodies including the Association of British Insurers and Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries (AMII), called for the Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) on health insurance to be cut to help address access to and expense of healthcare during the cost of living crisis.

However, such a change was not part of the government's economic plans and AMII chairman, David Middleton, expressed his disappointment at the decision, while corporation taxes were also raised in the budget.

"At a time when the NHS is under unrelenting pressure, doctors and nurses are striking over pay and conditions and the backlog following the pandemic shows no signs of reducing, the government has missed the chance to take positive steps to encourage growth in the PMI market," he said.

"While we welcome the £400m of funding for mental health and musculoskeletal support, I would urge the Chancellor to go further and review the announcements made in the Budget to offer some much-needed respite for the private health and wellbeing sector."

Matt Vardy, interim chief executive at Axa Health, also expressed disappointment that calls for IPT on PMI to be cut were ignored as part of a wider strategy to introduce "stronger incentives" for employers to support employee health.

"While support for Occupational Health is a positive step in the right direction, by not including any onwards treatment provision this announcement doesn't go far enough to relieve the pressure on the NHS nor help increase the speed in which employees return to work," Vardy commented.