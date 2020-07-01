Adam Winslow
AIG Life completes acquisition of Ellipse
Following regulatory approval
Adam Winslow named CEO International for AIG Life & Retirement
Alongside leading AIG Life, he will assume responsibility for Laya Healthcare and support international development
AIG to offer British Seniors over 50s life
AIG Life will be sole provider of British Seniors life insurance as part of three-year partnership
AIG Life paid 99% of life claims in 2017
The insurer also paid 93% of critical illness cover claims