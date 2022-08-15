Dr Keith Klintworth: 'End-to-end support for cancer is the only way forward'

One in two people will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime, according to the NHS. It's no wonder that cancer cover is one of the key reasons why people take out health insurance.

Getting fast access to treatment is understandably going to be a top priority for many clients, especially at this time.

With the ongoing evolution of PMI, however, health insurance today can be far more than just a speedy pathway to secondary treatment. Preventative screening through to diagnostics to care after treatment is also on offer to clients.

"What often gets overlooked is the full breadth of support that is available through private medical insurance (PMI) for cancer patients," Dr Keith Klintworth, Managing Director, Vitality.

Not only can this provide additional reasons for them to consider taking out cover, these services can be potentially lifesaving while also playing a vital role in supporting clients during their recovery.

Tailored support

For those who are diagnosed with cancer, the support needed will depend on how serious it is. It might include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, with or without surgery. Some will require reconstructive surgery, alongside other forms of biological therapy - perhaps even stem cell or bone marrow transplants.

It's therefore vital that clients get access to tailored and personalised treatment. Comprehensive PMI can cover the most appropriate pathway, which might include personalised forms of cancer treatment, such as chemotherapy at home, as we saw through Georgie's experience.

PMI can also be a route to cutting-edge treatments not yet available on the NHS. Where clinically appropriate, new medical techniques can be offered before they can be prescribed by doctors through certain health insurance plans. Vitality's clinical team, which keeps track of the latest trials, authorised over 40 out-of-license treatments in 2021[1], for example. We've also seen within our claims data that cutting-edge treatments are on the rise.

Prevention rather than claim

A PMI plan cannot only detect cancer early, it can also help improve outcomes. Engagement with an evidence-based programme, which promotes and incentivises healthy behaviour, has been proven to improve patient outcomes. Our data shows that members who are highly engaged with the Vitality Programme incur significantly lower healthcare costs[2]. Our data shows that higher levels of interaction correlates to fewer cancer claims, as well as lower costs being incurred when a claim is made [3].

Over and above prevention through encouraging healthy lifestyle choices, PMI can also give clients access to targeted screenings for cervical and bowel cancer. And offer innovative healthcare at home services that can be used to check suspicious moles or other skin conditions using a smart phone.

Beyond screening, there's also options such as self-referral to a fast-track diagnostic service created especially for breast cancer. This can provide consultations and examinations, as well as ultrasounds, mammograms, biopsies and cyst aspiration where required. Patients can be seen - and biopsy results returned - within a matter of days, with procedures taking place on the same day as consultations, cutting down agonising waiting times[4]. Adding to this, we've seen 80% of our members discharged on the same day after being given the all-clear[5].

In the event that clients are identified as being at high risk of developing cancer, a PMI insurer can also cover the cost of preventative surgery in order to reduce the risk of it occurring at all.

Before, during and after treatment

Not only should support for cancer start before treatment does, it should also continue during and after it. This is one of the reasons why we introduced dedicated care consultants who will be a member's key contact for the entire duration of each individual claim, throughout their cancer treatment.

As we saw through Kirsty's story, we have also partnered with a digital health oncology provider for a personalised programme focused on optimising a members' physical and mental health for going through treatment, alongside a range of supplementary support. This might involve additional counselling and physiotherapy as standard (over and above usual limits provided under an existing PMI plan)[6].

With cost of living rising, we've also recently increased our Cancer Benefit Booster, a monthly financial contribution paid to clients' living with cancer with an eligible health and life insurance plan[7] - £900 per month[8] in line with Macmillan's ‘cancer price tag' plus the cost of their premiums (up to £1500 a month) for as many as six payments.

End-of-life care

Alongside this, if end-of-life care is sadly required, the need for financial support should not be forgotten, which is why palliative care and home nursing funding - as much as £1000 per day for up to 14 days - can ease the burden of unexpected costs.

We've also recently enhanced our Supportive Care Pathway to provide specialist and expert support to clients who have received devastating news of a non-curative diagnosis.

Given the amount of cancer support on offer - over and above treatment - health insurance today can provide far more than just cover. That's why we believe that focusing on just one part of the cancer journey is only telling some of the story. The conversation should always be about treating the person as a whole, not just the condition.

A version of this article originally appeared on Vitality Adviser Insights Hub

