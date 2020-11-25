ITN-produced Financial Wellbeing show goes live

Keith Richards: "The Personal Finance Society is proud to have co-produced this programme, which promotes the value of financial advice and the great work of our membership.'

Focused on the value of financial advice and produced by ITN News, the show is now live on the Personal Finance Society’s (PFS) website

The 35-minute programme, called Financial Wellbeing, was anchored by former Watchdog journalist Alice Beer and featured ITN Productions Industry News presenter Natasha Kaplinsky.

Commissioned by the PFS, the show examined the financial challenges that consumers face and revealed how the profession has adapted to new ways of delivering financial planning during the coronavirus pandemic.

PFS chief executive Keith Richards also featured in the programme talking about the professional body's initiatives and how members assist their clients.

Richards said: "The Personal Finance Society is proud to have co-produced this programme, which promotes the value of financial advice and the great work of our membership. Receiving financial advice can make a positive difference to the lives of all those who receive it as well as their family. I hope all our members will encourage their clients to watch this excellent programme and feature it on their own websites."

ITN Productions Industry News head Elizabeth Fisher-Robins said: "We hope the programme contributes significantly to improving the UK's financial education and wellbeing."

The show is available to watch on the PFS' website and will be played at a series of the body's digital events this month and in December.

The 35-minute long programme features news reports and interviews. It also features sponsored content from providers Just Group and Royal London. Sarasin and Partners, Succession Wealth and Wealth Wizards were also sponsors.