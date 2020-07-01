Personal Finance Society
PFS launches toolkit to help advisers 'shout' about Chartered status
'Increase visibility'
Robo's opportunities and risks for advisers - Keith Richards
'Algorithms can only go so far'
PFS reports post-RDR membership surge
Membership of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) has reached more than 35,000, with more than 1,000 people joining in the past year.
PFS relaunches adviser directory
The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has said it wants to put accredited financial advisers "at the public's fingertips" with the relaunch of its adviser directory.
PFS: Advisers pushed out by RDR are returning
Hundreds of financial advisers who left client-facing duties at the end of last year due to new regulatory rules now appear to be returning to the industry, according to the Personal Finance Society (PFS).
Advisers keen to ditch multi-application processes
A quarter of protection advisers at a recent industry body training session said they were keen to ditch multi-application approaches in favour of more efficient pre-underwriting processes.
Protection Review adviser training days going fast
The Personal Finance Society has announced three new adviser training dates, hosted by the Protection Review.
Wheatley to run 'politically savvy' FCA
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will be run as a consumer champion and not for the benefit of member firms, according to a leading regulatory lawyer.