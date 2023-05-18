Keith Richards calls industry to unite ahead of Consumer Duty

Speaking at COVER sister title Professional Adviser's Management Retreat 2023 yesterday (17 May), Richards said advisers should look on the regulation - due to come into force on 31 July - as a set of reforms based on principles "that we can own as a profession".

The Consumer Duty Alliance founding director and chief executive (CEO) said it was clear that a political agenda existed behind the introduction of the Financial Conduct Authority's reforms.

He said: "This is where they [regulators and policymakers] are looking for us to take that lead. This could be the turning point. We have come on an evolutionary journey and we [the profession is] in a much better position.

"It will never be perfect. There will always be scope for doing better but if we come together we might have a greater opportunity of influencing the agenda.

"If we own it, we have the opportunity to control it. That is where [the alliance's] enthusiasm and optimism is. This has been a massive change and policymakers can see that."

Richards, former director at Tenet and CEO at the Personal Finance Society, added Consumer Duty compliance would not be the "challenge" many advisers feared.

"The regulator has come up with a set of principles based around things that you already abide by. It is not going to be the challenge that you think it is.

"Language that regulators often are like a parent trying to motivate, to drive behaviours. Regulators will over egg this to stimulate people. It is all about making sure that you can evidence it if you are asked to and there is no shortage of support on that."

The alliance

Richards recently launched The Consumer Duty Alliance in a bid to build a cross-sector alliance of good practice ahead of the incoming Consumer Duty rules. He said 7,000 advisers had signed up to the organisation, while SimplyBiz pledged its support as an affiliate partner in April.

The not-for-profit community interest company is open to individuals and firms who adopt its code of professional standards, and the consumer-facing financial vulnerability charter. Richards added that the pensions advice taskforce was also being reinstated under the umbrella of the alliance.

Richards said it was essential the advice profession presented a united front and spoke with a consistent message.

"Consumer Duty is a collective responsibility", he told delegates. "We need to find ways to work together. One of our biggest overarching challenges is building trust.

"This has been a fragmented and disparate sector. There is some work that we need to do together if we want to change the way people see us.

"We have got to address the perceptions as much as the realities. We need greater unity across a more inclusive profession."

He added: "It is very challenging for us to have an independent voice - because of the way we are made up - but that is something to alliance is there to do."

Richards said the alliance's work was a "journey" and its activities would be focused post-31 July.

"Being part of a professional alliance allows you to talk about what you do more effectively. It is a good way of engaging. It is good to have an independent code for consumers to understand what good looks like. And shows what good looks like.

"For far too long we have been fragmented and disparate. This is an opportunity for our profession to take control and ownership.

"If all regulation went away tomorrow we would retain the process that we have got to deliver the right outcomes for our clients."

He said previous examples of new regulation - seen as Armageddon to advice - had not been as bad as initially feared.

"Every time we saw the threat - what we could not quantify was the benefit that resulted.

"There was an overall increase in revenue post-Retail Distribution Review, the outcome was very different than the prediction.

"The problem with change is that you can quantify what you are going to lose - not what you are going to gain.

"We do have an opportunity to make a difference to make a change but we can only do that when we are together. We want to start to change the way that people perceive us as a profession."