Keith Richards unveils new Consumer Duty advisory body

Jaskeet Briah
2 min read
An independent professional body, the Consumer Duty Alliance (CDA), launched on 9 March for the personal finance sector.

Keith Richards, chair of Financial Vulnerability Taskforce (FVT) and former chief executive of the Personal Finance Society, takes the helm of the new body, although he will also remain chair of the FVT.

Designed as a not-for-profit, community interest company, the CDA stated it aims to build a cross-sector alliance of good practice and to provide an independent voice for the personal finance industry.

The Alliance also aims to establish a directory of services to support the needs of its members, as well as the wider market, while allowing them to promote their own work and services that have good client outcomes.

Richards commented: "With less than five months to go before Consumer Duty comes into force, the Alliance is working with established experts to share knowledge, learning, guidance and good practice to enable members to shape their own plans and initiatives."

Nick Cann, former chief executive of the Institute of Financial Planning, also joins as chair of the Alliance's Financial Planning Forum which aims to create good practice content, guidance and links before and after the Consumer Duty.

Meanwhile, Ian McKenna, chair of the Financial Technology Research Centre, will chair the CDA's Technology Forum to increase the focus and understanding of financial technology across the industry.

Johnny Timpson OBE originally suggested to the founding team of the CDA that creating an independent forum enabling "Consumer Duty Champions" to share learning and best practice would be a good idea.

Timpson also suggested that the CDA develop a webinar programme that looked at the who, where, what, when, why and how of being a Consumer Duty Champion, along with professional development support needs.

He said this should be followed by a series of individual webinars on each of the Consumer Duty Champion questions that the FCA suggested in the final guidance.

"I believe that such a forum engaging, informing and working collaboratively with all parties is going to be essential to delivering and building on the promise of Consumer Duty in improving consumer understanding, value, service, support, outcomes and trust," Timpson told COVER.

Membership is complimentary and open to individuals and firms, all of whom are expected to adopt an independent Code of Professional Standards and the Financial Vulnerability Charter.

All members of the CDA board work on a volunteering, pro-bono basis, and additional directors are currently being recruited to bolster diversity and inclusion in the board.

Meanwhile, the CDA has excluded commercial activities from its remit, and it received initial funding from Legal & General and Howden Brokers.

"With no competition or commercial conflicts of interest to cause a potential barrier, the CDA is encouraging all financial services organisations, advice firms and individuals to join the Alliance," Richards added.

