CII and PFS threaten action after recent 'online harassment'

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Personal Finance Society (PFS) have warned members that they will take action against individuals seen to have engaged in online harassment after “several incidents” were reported in recent weeks.
In a joint statement shared today (14 August, 2024), the bodies cautioned that harassment of members, board representatives or CII and PFS employees "will not be tolerated". The pair pointed to recent incidents that have "caused upset to individuals, and have the potential to have caused an erosion in public trust of our professions". The CII and PFS further noted that unprofessional behaviour, including online, is likely to be referred for consideration under the CII disciplinary process as a potential breach of the CII Code of Ethics. "Should any breaches be found, appropriate ac...
