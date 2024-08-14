CII and PFS threaten action after recent 'online harassment'

In a joint statement shared today (14 August, 2024), the bodies cautioned that harassment of members, board representatives or CII and PFS employees "will not be tolerated". The pair pointed to recent incidents that have "caused upset to individuals, and have the potential to have caused an erosion in public trust of our professions". The CII and PFS further noted that unprofessional behaviour, including online, is likely to be referred for consideration under the CII disciplinary process as a potential breach of the CII Code of Ethics. "Should any breaches be found, appropriate ac...