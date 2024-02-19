PFS launches Consumer Duty tool to identify adviser training needs

Firms can identify areas of improvement with the new tool

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has today (19 February) launched the Proficiency+ Consumer Duty competency diagnostic tool, aimed at enabling firms to pinpoint training needs.

The tool, which is aligned with the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Consumer Duty, is the latest addition to the organisation's Consumer Duty Resource Hub. Don MacIntyre, interim chief executive, PFS, said: "We have developed the tool with practitioners and against real world scenarios to ensure that all who use it can take tangible steps towards raising industry standards, building public trust and facilitating the cultural shifts outlined in the FCA's Consumer Duty guidelines." Firms can utilise situational judgement tests (SJTs) with the tool by evaluating employees' capacity t...

