CII/PFS saga fuelled again as campaign group calls out 'questionable' actions

Alasdair Walker comments on the CII’s latest board overhaul

Isabel Baxter
clock • 3 min read

Campaign group ‘Our PFS’ has called out the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) on its latest board appointments.

Headed up by Alasdair Walker, manging director, Handford Aitkenhead and Walker, and former chair, Personal Finance Society (PFS), the group has called the CII's latest round of PFS board appointments "incredibly questionable". The CII board has made four new appointments to the PFS board. Matthew Hill, chief executive officer, CII, and three other members of the organisation's executive leadership team – Trevor Edwards, Mathew Mallett and Gill White – have been added with immediate effect. They replace existing directors Neil Buckley, Sarah Howe, Catharine Seddon and Neil Watts. The C...

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

