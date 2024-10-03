CII/PFS saga fuelled again as campaign group calls out 'questionable' actions

Campaign group ‘Our PFS’ has called out the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) on its latest board appointments.
Headed up by Alasdair Walker, manging director, Handford Aitkenhead and Walker, and former chair, Personal Finance Society (PFS), the group has called the CII's latest round of PFS board appointments "incredibly questionable". The CII board has made four new appointments to the PFS board. Matthew Hill, chief executive officer, CII, and three other members of the organisation's executive leadership team – Trevor Edwards, Mathew Mallett and Gill White – have been added with immediate effect. They replace existing directors Neil Buckley, Sarah Howe, Catharine Seddon and Neil Watts. The C...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.