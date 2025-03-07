Protection advisory firm launched by Wes McCranor

Support for corporate and personal customers

Jaskeet Briah
A protection advisory firm, Sphere Assured, has been launched by the former head of protection at PIB Employee Benefits, Wes McCranor.

Sphere Assured specialises in insurance solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMEs), mergers and acquisition transactions, professional athletes, media figures and private clients. The firm supports both corporate and personal customers, with its offering for individuals including life insurance, critical illness cover, income protection and family income benefit. As for corporate clients, advice will be available for key person insurance, shareholder and partnership protection, loan protection and relevant life insurance. Sphere has launched as an appointed representativ...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

