The client - a young single mother diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer - had undergone multiple rounds of radio and chemotherapy, she was also on hormone replacement tablets. After completing treatment towards the end of 2019, she faced challenges in obtaining life insurance. Due to how recent her treatment ended, many providers were either: postponing the cover until it had been at least two-to-five years since the treatment had ended, offering a large premium to alleviate the risk, or were outright declining her, Edwards details. In 2020, a fellow adviser at The Insurance Surgery m...