Legal & General increases income protection underwriting limits

Legal & General has increased its automatic underwriting limits for income protection (IP)

The changes to L&G's non-medical limits apply across all age categories, reducing the need for telephone medical interviews and nurse screening examinations in order to speed up its underwriting process for IP.

For the following age categories, no medical evidence is required: Under 40: Up to £6,250pm of cover; 40-49: Up to £2,500pm of cover; Over 50: Up to £2,000pm of cover.

At the end of last month, L&G expanded its IP proposition with two new products, Low Start Income Protection and Executive Income Protection. They join Legal & General's existing IP products: Income Protection Benefit and Rental Income Protection Benefit.

Craig Brown, director, intermediary Insurance at Legal & General said: "These uncertain times have led to growing awareness of the need for people and businesses to protect their income. Having listened to intermediaries, the changes to non-medical limits will make it easier for advisers to place business - as less additional medical evidence will be required. This builds on our already first class Point of Sale decision rate for income protection. This compliments one of the most complete income protection propositions in the market, with options for renters, the budget conscious and businesses alike. We're now making the process even easier for intermediaries to give their customers the cover they need as quickly as possible."