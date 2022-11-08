Judith, or Jude as she is known, is 57 and lives in Truro with her husband Jon - they're newly married having tied the knot last July. She has two older children though they have flown the nest and are studying at university. Jude has been an intensive care nurse for 40 years and left the NHS shortly before the start of the pandemic. She was acutely aware that she may need to return to work on the front line. In fact, this prospect triggered her and Jon to review their wills, mortgage, and protection cover. She took out a critical illness and life policy costing around £30 per month. ...