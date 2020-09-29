L&G expands IP proposition with two 'affordable and flexible' options

Low Start Income Protection and Executive Income Protection launched as part of enhanced proposition

Sharing many of the same features of L&G's income protection benefit, the new Low Start Income Protection plan initially starts at a lower premium than traditional IP but increases annually, with no change in cover during the term. Legal & General said the plan has been launched to give advisers and clients more choice as it is designed for those who may not be able to immediately afford IP.

Pitched as an affordable and flexible option for small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs), Executive Income Protection is designed to provide cover for SME business owners and individual employees on higher salaries. It allows small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to pay a monthly benefit to an employee if they are unable to work due to illness or injury.

Employers can insure an individual employee's earnings (up to 80%), dividends and P11D benefits, and additional cover can be arranged for other costs such as pension and National Insurance contributions.

These two products join Legal & General's existing IP products: income protection benefit and rental income protection benefit, and form part of a comprehensive IP proposition which offers a range of benefits such as nurse support and back-to-work rehabilitation.

Craig Brown, director, intermediary insurance at Legal & General, said: "With just one in 10 people protecting their income, it's clear there is an income protection gap in the UK which could widen as people cut back on spending due to the economic impact of Covid-19. However, the pandemic has also led to growing awareness of the crucial need for people and businesses to protect their income in case of illness or injury.

"The launch of Executive Income Protection and Low Start Income Protection enhances our IP offering and gives advisers an even better opportunity to help their clients understand the importance of financial resilience. Our new proposition makes IP more accessible and provides greater choice for people to get cover that meets their individual needs."

Adviser viewpoints

Alan Richardson, head of business protection and group at LifeSearch, said: "Covid-19 will have affected the profits of many companies and it is these retained profits that many business owners would have been using as their rainy day fund. The depletion of these funds leaves business owners at risk, so having a sick pay insurance policy in place is more important than ever. Arranging an income protection policy through one's business not only covers an important employee's sick pay should they be signed off work, it also addresses the often forgotten need to continue to pay into their company-based pension.

"Unfortunately understanding of the executive income protection product outside specialist teams is poor due to complex underwriting processes from insurers, lack of experience among advisers and, in a large part, because of a lack of options.

"Legal & General's Executive Income Protection will revolutionise the market and give advisers the confidence that it's here to stay, easy to quote and is competitively priced. The fact advisers will now be able to add Executive Income Protection to their recommended programme at minimal cost will hopefully mean more families get protected in a way that's best for them."

Adam Kaplan, senior protection adviser at Pendragon Protect, added: "These two new products from Legal & General are very welcome as they increase the options we can offer our clients at a time when people are really waking up to the importance of income protection.

"Having a third insurer enter the executive income protection market is a game changer and I'm hugely excited at the opportunity this presents. Additionally, Low Start Income Protection will improve access to income protection and encourage more people to get covered who otherwise wouldn't have been able to afford it. Legal & General's new suite of income protection products has come at the right time for the protection industry and will help advisers provide more people with the cover they need."

