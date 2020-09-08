Cirencester Friendly launches virtual GP service

Friendly society launches ‘GP24’, a 24/7 virtual GP service for its income protection members

GP24, a digital doctor consultation service powered by Medical Solutions, is available to all Cirencester Friendly members at no additional cost.

It offers access anytime to a GP by phone for diagnosis, advice and support as well as private prescriptions and referral letters via an app. Online video consultations with a GP are available between 8am and 10pm, seven days a week.

The mutual has also teamed up with the third party medical service provider to market the G24 service with a personalised launch video, pre and post-sales materials, FAQs and email marketing copy detailing the offering for its members.

Paul Nattrass, commercial director at Medical Solutions, said: "Accessing primary care has been challenging for many people over the past few months and it's likely this will remain the case for the foreseeable future. We are therefore delighted to partner with Cirencester Friendly to provide our 24/7 GP service and give its Members the reassurance that they can access expert medical advice and support at anytime, anywhere."

David Macgregor, commercial director at Cirencester Friendly, added: "I am delighted to announce our partnership with Medical Solutions and that we have added another great value-added benefit to our contracts. As a Friendly Society we want to demonstrate the value of income protection throughout the lifetime of the membership and not just at claim, GP24 does just that. GP24 offers Members reassurance in these uncertain times, giving them access to specialist GPs whenever they need and wherever they are."