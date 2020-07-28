How is the protection industry treating people with mental illness?

Join webinar exploring how the insurance industry can improve the experience of applying for insurance

Earlier this year at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit, Mental Health UK revealed some interim results of a survey conducted to find out how well the protection industry is treating customers with a history of mental illness.

At the time, its findings showed that 40% disagreed that application questions were asked sensitively (19% agreed) and 57% felt they were not adequately warned that some questions might cause distress (16% felt they were). Watch the full presentation from Sarah Murphy, Mental Health UK, here.

This Thursday, the charity will be exploring the final results from the survey as part of an hour-long virtual event aimed at the insurance industry at 9.30am on Thursday 30 July.

Titled ‘Affording protection: mental health and insurance', Mental Health UK said about the event: "You will hear views from a range of key sector stakeholders. We'll be setting out some of the challenges people with mental health problems face when applying for insurance, and what would make the process easier and better for both parties.

"We will discuss our recommendations of how the insurance industry can improve the experience of applying for insurance, and how Mental Health UK can help you to implement these changes."

Find out more and sign up to attend the webinar for free here.