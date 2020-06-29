Aviva claims report shows impact of 'Project Teddy'

Insurer’s ‘2019 Individual Protection Claims Report’ highlights stories to help prove value

‘Project Teddy' was launched in 2019 for Aviva critical illness customers claiming children's benefit.

It involves claims assessors sending gifts to family members, such as restaurant vouchers for mum and dad, cuddly toys for siblings and special items for sick children.

Aviva's recently launched claims report, which shined a light of some of its most emotive claims stories, included comments from a letter from a mother affected by the initiative.

She said: "The added extra thought of providing a gift to Madeleine's sibling was outstanding and extremely well thought through. This has been a really tough time for us all. The service you have all provided has been outstanding, thank you."

The report also the real-life stories of Dale and Beth, and Jenni who shares her experience of her daughter's diagnosis at the age of eight.

As part of ‘Project Teddy', children's cancer claims are fast-tracked, where possible, using a call from a specialist nurse in the place of paperwork or medical report. Aviva said the claims team aim to complete all child death claims on the same day.

Last year, Aviva paid out £5m in children's critical illness benefit to 263 parents - more than 48% of the claims were for cancer.

Last month, we reported that Aviva paid 96.3% of protection claims - 93.1% for critical illness. Read the results here.