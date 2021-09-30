Emma Vaughan: The opportunities to improve protection for all

Earlier this month, Emma Vaughan joined SimplyBiz as its new head of protection services, having worked across a number of protection-based roles over the best part of the last 15 years. In her most recent role prior to joining Simplybiz, Vaughan was a national account manager for British Friendly, overssing the North East, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland regions, as well as holding the strategic relationships for Tenet and The Right Mortgage. She previously held roles as key account and...