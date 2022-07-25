Meet the firm turning professional athletes into protection advisers

"You're only ever as good as your last game, but your next game could be your last"

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 5 min read
Dean Furman celebrates winning the MTN 8 trophy with SuperSport United in South Africa. Image credit: Steve Haag
Image:

Dean Furman celebrates winning the MTN 8 trophy with SuperSport United in South Africa. Image credit: Steve Haag

Hemma Visavadia speaks to Gameplan Financial about its strategy of hiring former or current athletes to train them as protection advisers, and their experiences transitioning out of sports and into the financial advice sphere.

Anyone can be a protection adviser. For a few, this is an industry they have always wanted to work in; for most others, they found their way into protection through their own personal adversity and drive to make a difference for others. One of the best ways to know which protection product is right for an individual is to speak to an adviser. Advisers can often relate to customers through their own personal journey and need for protection products or through relatable stories. One of th...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Employers urged to help close the disability employment gap: GRiD

Legal & General Retail appoints first UK protection and fintech chief risk officer

More on Individual Protection

Employers urged to help close the disability employment gap: GRiD
Employee Benefits

Employers urged to help close the disability employment gap: GRiD

Follows Government's 10-year employment manifesto

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 26 July 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Webinar: What's next for digital healthcare in group risk?
Group Protection

COVER Webinar: What's next for digital healthcare in group risk?

In association with Legal & General

COVER
clock 25 July 2022 • 2 min read
Dean Furman celebrates winning the MTN 8 trophy with SuperSport United in South Africa. Image credit: Steve Haag
Adviser / Broking

Meet the firm turning professional athletes into protection advisers

"You're only ever as good as your last game, but your next game could be your last"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 July 2022 • 5 min read