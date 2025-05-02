'The way we talk about protection has moved on': PA360

The traditional perception that wealth clients do not need protection has changed as the desire to hedge against different kinds of risk grows, delegates heard at a conference by COVER's sister publication, Professional Adviser.
Speaking on a protection panel at PA360 yesterday (01 May 2025), Debbie Kennedy, chief executive officer, LifeSearch, said clients who traditionally fell into the wealth category now have different responsibilities at different life stages and, therefore, the need for protection was increasing. She said: "The way we talk about protection has moved on. "There was a traditional perception that wealth clients do not need to prioritise protection but what we have seen is that it is now more about what happening is people lives, for example, clients are taking debt later into life. "The...
