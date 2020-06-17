Voting open for the COVER Excellence Awards 2020!
Entries open for intermediaries
Back once again! Spanning 27 different categories this year, there are three new awards for 2020
We are delighted to announce the return of the COVER Excellence Awards for 2020 on 10 November - our yearly opportunity to celebrate the leading firms and intermediaries within the protection, life and health insurance space.
Voting is now open for providers - on your marks, advisers! - and intermediaries can submit their entries here.
Spanning advice firms and providers across 27 different categories this year, there are three new awards for 2020.
The Best Business Protection award will shine a light on the most outstanding cover options for shareholders and key personnel, while Best Protection Platform is open to both insurers and third party administrators.
Plus, the COVER Proud to Protect award, in association with Aviva, will celebrate the achievements of an adviser who has gone above and beyond for a client.
Voting will close on Friday 10 July and entries for intermediaries need to be submitted by Friday 21 August.
As usual, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards - announced on 10th November - will be chosen by a panel of top industry experts.
Visit the Excellence Awards 2020 event page for everything you need to know
