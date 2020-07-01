Platform
Health Shield eyes SME market with digital platform
‘New strategic focus’
Advisers 'avoiding' Zurich due to long waits offline
Following ‘high volume of applications’
Anorak raises £5m to develop adviser platform
Total investment reaches £9m
Guardian launches Protection Builder platform for advisers
Gryphon Group Holdings' protection products will only be sold by advisers, who can combine them within a single journey
Swiss Re to offer D2C protection platform for insurers
Swiss Re is to offer a direct to consumer (D2C) digital platform to insurers to sell protection products online, in partnership with Backbase.
Aviva launches faster end-to-end platform
Aviva has launched Aviva Life Protection Solutions (ALPS) a new end to end platform for advisers offering a faster ‘quote and apply' system than before.
True Potential to launch protection via its platform
True Potential has said it is planning to offer protection products, including an investment-linked proposition, via its platform.
SME flex growth will drive adviser group CI sales - Aviva
Adviser opportunities in the development of flex benefits systems for smaller employees are set to further encourage growing group critical illness (group CI) sales, Aviva has said.
Blog: Protection and platforms go forth
Does RDR apply to protection pricing? This one appears simple. No. Job done. But in reality it isn't that simple.
RDR will give advisers 'control' over their finances
The RDR will ‘empower' IFAs and allow them to take control of their business and its client relationships, according to Ascentric.