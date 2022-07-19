Sesame Bankhall Group partners with Eligible.ai

The Eligible.ai solution, which will be available immediately to directly authorised members of PMS, will see SBG fund the cost of the service for its appointed representatives as part of their network package and will come into effect when its rolled out to member firms over the summer.

The automated relationship management tool was designed to help advisers maintain and update their existing client relationships.

The Eligible.ai platform delivers automated communications tailored to each client's specific need. This includes offering market news updates, product and educational content, and end of mortgage deal notifications.

The system also allows clients to be notified immediately if their adviser wants to speak to them via a web-application.

The partnership forms a piece of SBG's commitment and strategy to offer new services to its member firms to overall help improve their customer experience.

Alex Beavis, proposition director- mortgages and later life, Sesame Bankhall Group, explained that the data suggests that around half of all intermediary clients are lost at product maturity, due in part to limited client contact between mortgage completion and deal expiry.

"With a spiralling cost of living, rising interest rates, and record numbers of mortgage holders reaching the end of fixed-rate deals over the next 18 months, it has never been more important for advisers to engage with clients and review their financial needs."

"Our new partnership with Eligible.ai helps us do just that. The breadth and depth of the proposition enables advisers to deliver a personalised experience that over time builds loyalty and advocacy, ultimately leading to high levels of client retention and good outcomes," Beavis continued.

Rameez Zafar, co-founder of Eligible, added: "As the market shifts towards longer fixed-rate products, this solution will give PMS and Sesame members peace of mind that their customers are receiving regular, personal and valued communications for the life of the product."

"It will also ensure that as soon as a client is seeking advice, the adviser is notified, giving them a real-time understanding of client engagement and potential selling opportunities."

Earlier this year SBG launched its 'protection pledge' campaign, aimed at increasing the number of financial advisers talking about protection with clients to improve the financial resilience of UK households.