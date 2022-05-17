Aegon UK launches new adviser protection platform

To help advisers complete and submit applications online

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Aegon UK launches new adviser protection platform

Aegon UK has unveiled an adviser dashboard which aims to bring together protection applications one a single online platform.

The new dashboard has been designed to help advisers complete and submit applications online, track them in real-time and provide a policy start date from one place. The platform will also allow advisers to receive servicing documents electronically and securely.

It will also permit advisers to see the status of each client application including any outstanding actions and the documentation related to each application.

By including the policy start date feature, Aegon explained that this means that once the term of an application is accepted, advisers will be able to provide a start date online rather than traditionally completed via a phone call.

Helen Morris, head of underwriting and claims at Aegon said the launch of the new adviser dashboard marked another "significant milestone" in the development of Aegon's protection business and the digitisation of its processes.

"We're committed to making it easier for advisers to work with us and continue to invest in improvements to help protect more families and businesses with their protection needs. The dashboard brings together all our services in one place online and should help advisers get their clients' protection in place easier and quicker," she added.

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia

