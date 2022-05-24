Iress adds Term and CI services to The Exchange

The first phase of 'Features' was launched in September 2021 for income protection products, with the provider now seeing the need to expand its product range, it stated.

The second phase has been launched in conjunction with advisers and protection providers who have helped identify the most important product features for both personal and business term and critical illness insurance.

Features operates as a like-for-like comparison platform for advisers who can use it to compare providers offerings and create a single comparison report for these products to help find the best option for clients.

Dave Miller, Iress's executive general manager, commercial, said that by providing "greater clarity and transparency" around the many options available, "we're helping advisers provide the best advice possible to their clients."

Royal London group's product architect, Ian Smart added that the product's features are clear to understand and could be used to aid an adviser's selection and recommendation process.

"With the greater focus on value that the new consumer duty is likely to place on advisers and providers alike we support this initiative in enabling value-led conversations with clients and recommendations based on quality not just price," he concluded.