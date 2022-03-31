National Friendly expands IP reach with iPipeline partnership

National Friendly has selected iPipeline’s protection portal to expand its income protection product reach with intermediaries.

iPipeline, which offers digital solutions and services to the life insurance sector, stated that the partnership means intermediaries can now access National Friendly's range of income protection products through the platform.

SolutionBuilder enables advisers to compare quotes, product features and fast-track the apply process.

Oliver Jones, head of sales and marketing at National Friendly, said the partnership will offer "maximum support to our intermediaries whilst boosting the distribution and visibility of our innovative range of income protection products."

"We are confident this will be a successful launch, which will give advisers great solutions for their clients' needs," he added.

Ian Teague, UK group managing director at iPipeline, commented: "We're excited to welcome National Friendly and look forward to developing our new partnership."

 "We're always striving to save advisers' time by providing tools they can utilise through the recommendation process. SolutionBuilder is more than a simple price comparison tool; it's an innovative solution to help advisers and organisations grow their business," Teague noted.

